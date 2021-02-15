Ex-Mandalorian actress Carano to make a film with conservative outlet

Gina Carano, who will star in a Daily Wire film, declares that she has only just begun using her voice "which is now freer than ever before"

LOS ANGELES: Gina Carano, The Mandalorian star who was dropped from the Star Wars spin-off over what the studio called "abhorrent and unacceptable" social media posts, says she will make a film with conservative company The Daily Wire.

Walt Disney's Lucasfilm studio announced last Wednesday that it would no longer work with the 38-year-old after she posted on Instagram drawing parallels between the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany and the treatment of people who hold conservative political views today.

The Daily Wire said Carano will produce and star in an upcoming film exclusively for subscribers to its website, which was co-founded by conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro.

In a statement on the site, Carano said she was sending a message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by what she called "the totalitarian mob".

"I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before... They can't cancel us if we don't let them."

In The Mandalorian, Carano plays Cara Dune, a warrior who had become a marshal in the New Republic.

Shapiro, 37, said The Daily Wire aimed to "provide an alternative not just for consumers but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob".