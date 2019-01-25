Fans flock to Berlin exhibition to see Game of Thrones paintings
Fans of Game Of Thrones are flocking to Berlin to see a one-off exhibition of paintings showing hitherto unseen parts of writer George R. R. Martin's fantasy world Westeros.
Located in an abandoned electric transformer station in the suburb of Reinickendorf, it was put together by a 40-strong team of artists who worked painting sets for the hit HBO series. It is free to visit until Jan 29.
The exhibition is based on a companion book that describes the origins of the fantasy continent in Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels.The scenes are from locations that have never been shown in the series, whose eighth and final season airs in April. - REUTERS
