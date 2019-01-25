Fans flock to Berlin exhibition to see Game of Thrones paintings

More than 40 Game of Thrones artists worked together for the exhibition in Berlin.

Fans of Game Of Thrones are flocking to Berlin to see a one-off exhibition of paintings showing hitherto unseen parts of writer George R. R. Martin's fantasy world Westeros.

Located in an abandoned electric transformer station in the suburb of Reinickendorf, it was put together by a 40-strong team of artists who worked painting sets for the hit HBO series. It is free to visit until Jan 29.