Fast cars and rickety bridges as motoring show The Grand Tour returns

(From left) Richard Hammond, James May and Jeremy Clarkson in the third season of The Grand Tour.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May return for a third season of their thrill-seeking motor show The Grand Tour, with fast cars and stunning scenery to take viewers' minds off the real world.

It follows the presenters as they test cars around the world, and this season sees them travel to Colombia and Mongolia.

"There's a refugee crisis and politics going on left, right and centre," Clarkson said in an interview.

"It's quite nice to sit down to just go, 'Thank God we can just park that for five minutes and watch these three fat old imbeciles falling over and catching fire', because that's what entertainment is supposed to do - take your mind off the horrors of everyday life."