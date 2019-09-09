Fatherhood has transformed HK actor Kevin Cheng, says wife Grace Chan

(Left) Hong Kong actress Grace Chan. (Right) She is with her husband, Hong Kong actor Kevin Cheng, and their son.

Fatherhood has led to Hong Kong actor Kevin Cheng shedding his cool exterior and bringing out his soft side, said his wife Grace Chan.

The couple got married in August last year and welcomed their first child in February this year.

The 28-year-old Hong Kong actress told The New Paper in an interview: "Life is full of surprises.

"Before he became a dad, he could be a little reserved at times. But now, he just goes all out to sing and dance with our baby boy."

Chan was in town over the weekend for her TVB series Justice Bao: The First Year's meet-and-greet session alongside co-stars Katy Kung and Shaun Tam at Comex 2019.

She said that their friends in the media circle also noticed the change in Cheng, 50.

She said: "They will even ask Kevin if he is the person they knew because he was not like that before."

Chan said her priorities have shifted. Before marriage and motherhood, she put herself and her career first.

"I joined Miss Hong Kong when I was 22, and when you are young, you will want to do a lot of things for yourself.

"But now, I will think of my husband and my child's well-being before thinking of mine. When they are happy, I feel happy too."

According to Chan, being a first-time mum has been an exciting process as there is a lot to learn, but it can be challenging too - especially when it comes to changing diapers.

CUTE MESS

She recalled: "There was this one time when not only did it turn out to be a disastrous mess, my baby then proceeded to pee everywhere.

"My jaw dropped at that moment but I guess it is something that every mother has to experience, so it was pretty cute too."

While Chan is not in a hurry to head back to work full-time, her friends have encouraged her to take on more acting gigs, so she will consider exploring opportunities when her son turns one.

And when the boy is two, a second child will be on the cards.

Chan said: "I want to spend more time with him and understand what it is like to be a mother so that I can better handle the next child that comes along.

"What's more, if my first child is older, he can also help take care of his younger sibling in the future."