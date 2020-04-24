Female-centric Star Wars TV series in the works for Disney+

LOS ANGELES: A new live-action female-centric Star Wars television series is being developed for the Disney+ streaming platform, according to Hollywood trade reports on Wednesday.

The show from Leslye Headland, co-creator of Netflix drama Russian Doll, would be Disney's latest bid to expand the blockbuster sci-fi franchise on the small screen after the runaway success of The Mandalorian.

Deadline Hollywood said the series would be a "female-driven action thriller with martial arts elements and set in an alternate timeline from the usual Star Wars universe".

Disney has prioritised television for Star Wars over the next few years.

The Mandalorian, featuring the viral Internet sensation Baby Yoda, was the flagship launch show for Disney's on- demand platform last year, proving a hit with critics and audiences.

A third season is already in development.