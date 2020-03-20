Filming of Friends reunion special delayed due to Covid-19 concerns

LOS ANGELES : The planned Friends reunion has been delayed due to disruptions in Hollywood caused by the coronavirus, an industry source said on Wednesday.

The one-off unscripted special was due to have been filmed next week on the original sound stage in Burbank, California, according to the source, and broadcast in May on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service.

But movie and TV production in Hollywood has come to a halt in the past week due to restrictions brought in to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the US.

The source said that HBO Max still intended to launch as planned in May.

An exact date has not been announced.