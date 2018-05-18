Former Miss Universe Singapore contestants reunite for web series

Cheryl Chou, Shi Lim and Joeypink Lai (above) all agree that the Miss Universe Singapore pageant is a life-changing experience.

(Above) Cheryl Chou, Shi Lim and Joeypink Lai all agree that the Miss Universe Singapore pageant is a life-changing experience.

A web series about beautiful women competing to be the best may be perhaps the perfect backdrop for the reunion of three former Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) contestants.

Cheryl Chou, Shi Lim and Joeypink Lai star in the Chinese-language Toggle show VIC, where they play contestants in a modelling competition.

The drama centres on a 50-year-old woman who unknowingly finds herself in the body of a 20-something model hopeful (Carrie Wong).

VIC also stars Sheila Sim, Irene Ang, Paige Chua and Desmond Tan.

MUS 2016 winner Chou, 22, told The New Paper: "It was nice to see familiar faces again. It felt like I was meeting old friends."

She plays Queenie, whom she describes as being of "high social economic status" and strives to be the best.

"Queenie and I are similar in the sense that we are both willing to put our 100 per cent into everything we do," said the model-actress, who went to Hong Kong in March to learn martial arts from fight choreographer Chris Collins and recently signed with an artist management company there.

But MUS 2013 winner Lim, a 29-year-old actress who is pursuing a master's in theology, said she is a far cry from her aspiring model character Hannah.

"She is insecure and arrogant. I am more reserved and taciturn in real life, and I would like to believe I am friendlier and easier to get along with," she said.

VIC was shot over three months from December and Chou shared several scenes with Lim and MUS 2016 finalist Lai.

Part-time model-actress Lai, 26, who plays social media influencer Dion, said: "Apart from the fact that we don't live together in the same house like the models do in VIC, everything else, from the photoshoots to the catwalk and the scoldings we got (during MUS), it was quite similar."

Lai, who was also a New Face 2015 finalist, will next be seen in the upcoming local zombie-themed movie Zombiepura, opposite Alaric Tay and Benjamin Heng, where she plays veteran local actress' Chen Xiuhuan's daughter.

The trio agreed that MUS was a life-changing experience for them.

The annual beauty pageant is back to crown a new queen - women aged 18 to 28 - to represent Singapore on the world stage. Interested parties can sign up at missuniversesingapore.com.sg by June 10.

There are $30,000 worth of prizes to be won, including $10,000 in cash.

Women should seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, said Lai.

"Since MUS, I have adopted an even healthier lifestyle, and I have also been able to broaden my network."

She also advised applicants to project a clean and classy image.

"Avoid wearing big, chunky jewellery that may take attention away from your face."

Beyond the glitz and glamour, Lim feels that MUS aspirants should not focus on "the goal of winning a crown of beauty" or "to please everyone and make them like you".

She said: "Joining may actually make you feel the most insecure about your looks and yourself than you have ever felt before, because there will be many others who are better-looking than you and people who think you are not good enough.

"You should see the pageant as a doorway to personal growth, a valuable experience that has the potential to challenge who you think you are, and to help you gain deeper self-knowledge and self-acceptance."

Chou added: "Listen to your mentors and whoever is part of the team. Work hard and do your best. Hydrate and keep healthy. Make sure you take good care of your skin."