Friends reunion special for HBO Max in the works

Friends ran from 1994 to 2004. PHOTO: REUTERS
Nov 14, 2019 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES : The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Tuesday reported preliminary talks were under way for an unscripted Friends reunion special that would feature all six actors from the show and air on upcoming streaming service HBO Max, a unit of WarnerMedia.

The talks are still in its early stages and would not involve reviving the sitcom that ended on May 6, 2004.

Asked about a new Friends project, star Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres last month: "We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. We're just trying. We're working on something." - REUTERS

