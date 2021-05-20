Friends TV reunion ‘like a family’

LOS ANGELES – Joey would have opened a sandwich shop, Monica would be trying to outdo other mums at bake sales, and Rachel would have started her own clothing line.

That’s what the stars of Friends imagine their characters would be doing 17 years after the hit comedy series came to an end in 2004.

Ahead of a one-off unscripted reunion special to be aired on HBO Max on May 27, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry spoke with People magazine about the reunion, and their memories of the show.

“I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them.

“Whether it’s the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she’d be so annoying. She’d be at the head of the PTA or something,” Cox said.

“Joey would have opened a chain of sandwich shops,” said LeBlanc.

“And eaten all the sandwiches,” quipped Perry.

Aniston said getting back together for the reunion was “like a family”.

“I don’t have sisters. It’s what I assume sisters are like.”