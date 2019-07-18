Game Of Thrones breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations

(From left) Game Of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington scored nominations in the lead acting categories.

LOS ANGELES The divisive final season of Game Of Thrones (GOT) smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by a drama series in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods.

HBO's fantasy epic enraged fans with its bumpy conclusion but still trounced the competition to strengthen its iron grip on the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars.

Comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon's story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand-up comic - was a distant second with 20 nominations.

GOT is the most decorated fictional show in the Emmys' seven-decade history, and now has 161 nominations overall - including 47 wins.

The show about royal families vying for the Iron Throne broke a 25-year nominations record for a drama series in a single year previously held by NYPD Blue, which earned 27 nods in 1994.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington were recognised in the lead acting categories, while eight other GOT cast members including Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie swept the board in the supporting and guest acting categories.

HBO also scored 19 nominations with its limited series Chernobyl, a dramatisation of the 1986 nuclear accident.

This year's nominations saw HBO reclaim its title for most-nominated network from web streaming giant Netflix, which last year had ended HBO's 17-year winning streak.

HBO claimed 137 nods to Netflix's 117 - a record for each, meaning the pair tightened their joint stranglehold on the Emmys.

Netflix's When They See Us, the true story of five men wrongly accused of raping a Central Park jogger, earned 16 nominations, including eight acting nods.

"Thank you @Netflix for believing in this story and letting me tell it the exact way I wanted. Appreciate the faith and the fearlessness," tweeted series creator Ava DuVernay.

There was disappointment for the final season of the Big Bang Theory, which failed to register in any main categories.

A-listers Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Jim Carrey were shunned by voters, who ignored their respective performances in Homecoming, Catch-22 and Kidding.