Game Of Thrones heads to Broadway with prequel play in 2023

George R.R. Martin (in cap), the author of the literary saga, with the cast and crew of the show at the Emmys. Martin is part of the stage show’s production team.

NEW YORK: Game Of Thrones is headed to Broadway, its production team announced on Tuesday, with plans to bring key characters from the wildly successful fantasy TV series to the stage in 2023.

George R.R. Martin, author of the literary saga that started it all, is collaborating on the theatrical piece with British playwright Duncan MacMillan and director Dominic Cooke.

The play will take place during "a pivotal moment in the history of the series", read a statement from the team, which includes producers Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and Jonathan Sanford, who presented The Illusionists on Broadway in 2014.

"Our dream is to bring Westeros to Broadway, to the West End, to Australia... and eventually, to a stage near you," Martin said in a statement, referring to the fictional world where the tales take place, adding that work on the project began before the pandemic.

The saga's defining moment that will underpin the play is the Harrenhal tournament, which is to have taken place roughly 17 years before the first season of the HBO series, which came out over eight seasons from 2011 to 2019.