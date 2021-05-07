Game Of Thrones prequel unveils first official images

The upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel has released its first official images.

Based on George R.R. Martin's 2018 novel Fire And Blood, the upcoming drama series House Of The Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. It recently began production and will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Go next year.

It is co-created and executive produced by Martin and Ryan Condal, who also act as showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik, who won awards for directing key episodes of Game Of Thrones.

House Of The Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.