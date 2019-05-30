Game of Thrones star Kit Harington in treatment for ‘personal issues’

LOS ANGELES: Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington is undergoing treatment after the end of the HBO television series in which he starred as the heart-throb Jon Snow, his representative said on Tuesday.

"Kit has decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," a representative for the British actor said in a statement on Tuesday.

Harington, 32, went from virtual unknown to world stardom in Game Of Thrones, in which he played the role of the heroic Snow, whose actions in the final episode were one of the show's biggest shockers, eliciting plenty of fan backlash.

The statement did not give details of his issues, but the New York Post's Page Six column said Harington was hit hard by the ending of the show and was being treated for stress, exhaustion and alcohol use.

Page Six added that he checked into a clinic in the US several weeks before the series came to an end on May 19.

The finale attracted a record 19.3 million viewers in the US alone.

Harington told Variety earlier this year that he had previously found it hard to deal with the fame and attention the show brought, calling it "terrifying".

"I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable.