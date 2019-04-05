TV

Game Of Thrones stars say their final goodbyes

Emilia Clarke.PHOTO: AFP, EPA, REUTERS
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington PHOTO: AFP, EPA, REUTERS
Natalie Dorme PHOTO: AFP, EPA, REUTERS
Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin,PHOTO: AFP, EPA, REUTERS
Gwendoline Christie PHOTO: AFP, EPA, REUTERS
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. PHOTO: AFP, EPA, REUTERS
Apr 05, 2019 06:00 am

NEW YORK: The cast and creators of Game Of Thrones walked their last red carpet together on Wednesday, recalling memories of their years working on the hit TV show.

Dozens of actors, many of whom were unknown before the mediaeval fantasy series began in 2011, flew to New York ahead of the eighth and final season, which premieres on HBO on April 14.

Sophie Turner, who was just 14 when she became Sansa Stark and had kept one of her character's corsets as a souvenir, said she would miss the months of filming outdoors in freezing Northern Ireland weather.

"Some of the fondest memories I have are of all of us snuggled up in warm coats trying to get warm," she said.

"That camaraderie that we have built from just being so like cold and so wet... they were the most exciting times because it was how we really bonded as a cast."

Plot details of the final season have been kept strictly secret although filming started in October 2017.

Game Of Thrones has become known for killing off beloved characters, but many of the actors playing them, including Jason Momoa, Natalie Dormer and Sean Bean turned up for the event.

"This is the last mile, the last carpet, the last premiere, this is the end," said Kristofer Hivju, who plays Wildling raider Tormund Giantsbane.

"I think everything has an end and this is the perfect way to end it." - REUTERS

