Game of Thrones wins top drama Emmy, Fleabag dominates comedy category

(Anti-clockwise from top right) Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford and Brett Galman won for Fleabag, the cast of Game of Thrones, Bill Hader and Billy Porter.

(Anti-clockwise from top right) Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford and Brett Galman won for Fleabag, the cast of Game of Thrones, Bill Hader and Billy Porter.

LOS ANGELES: Game Of Thrones took the Emmy for best drama on Sunday but dark British comedy Fleabag was the surprise big winner at television's glitziest night, dominating the comedy prizes at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.

Thrones, the most decorated fictional show in the history of the Emmy Awards, finished with 12 awards overall for its final season.

"Thank you to the hardest working crews in show business - the dragons who shot for 70 nights straight in freezing Belfast rain, the wolves who shot all around the world - you are amazing, all of you," said showrunner Dan Weiss.

"And it is amazing that all of you are still alive."

Peter Dinklage won his fourth best supporting actor statuette for his portrayal of sharp-tongued dwarf Tyrion Lannister.

But the blood-soaked fantasy epic's hopes of going out with a new record for a single season were dashed after it failed to convert nominations in directing, writing and the other acting categories.

Thrones had already bagged 10 Emmys in lesser categories at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, including for the show's special effects and elaborate costumes.

It ends its eight-season run with 59 Emmys, a record for a drama or comedy. Only variety sketch show Saturday Night Live has more.

In the night's biggest shock, Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge bested eight-time acting winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) in the best comedy actress category before the show itself won for best comedy series.

The BBC show - which has grown into a phenomenon on both sides of the Atlantic after being acquired by Amazon - also scooped awards for best comedy writing and directing.

"It's just really wonderful to know and reassuring that a dirty, pervy, angry, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys," said Waller-Bridge, referring to her character.

"This is just getting ridiculous," she said on adding the comedy series prize. "The journey has been absolutely mental."

Fleabag was totally shunned by Emmy voters last year, failing to bag a single nomination. But the Television Academy's 24,000-plus voters changed their tune for its second season.

Waller-Bridge has ruled out a third season, saying the irreverent series about a self-absorbed young Londoner has come "to a natural end".

Bill Hader won for best comedy actor for HBO's Barry, while Billy Porter made history as the first gay black man to win the best drama actor prize for FX show Pose, which explores New York's underground ballroom culture in the 1980s.

"I am so overwhelmed and so overjoyed to have lived long enough to see this day," said Porter, who turned 50 on Saturday, in his acceptance speech.

"I have the right. You have the right. We all have the right," he added.