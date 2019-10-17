Grease TV series and movie prequel in the works

CANNES, FRANCE : Grease is about to come roaring back with a small screen version called Grease: Rydell High, named after the high school in which the 1978 musical movie was based.

With Summer Loving, a big screen prequel also in the pipeline, WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt revealed on Tuesday that a spin-off series is in the making.

Like the original, the updated story will explore teenage angst and peer pressure, the horrors of puberty in Middle America.