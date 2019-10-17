Grease TV series and movie prequel in the works
CANNES, FRANCE : Grease is about to come roaring back with a small screen version called Grease: Rydell High, named after the high school in which the 1978 musical movie was based.
With Summer Loving, a big screen prequel also in the pipeline, WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt revealed on Tuesday that a spin-off series is in the making.
Like the original, the updated story will explore teenage angst and peer pressure, the horrors of puberty in Middle America.
Mr Greenblatt said the new show would be made by Paramount for the US cable network HBO, which would stream it on its upcoming joint online platform WarnerMedia HBO Max. - AFP
