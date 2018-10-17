Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under

Harry and Meghan walking down the stairs at the Sydney Opera House.

British royals Harry and Meghan received baby gifts, met a koala couple and posed in front of Sydney's dazzling Opera House yesterday in their first public outing since announcing they are to become parents.

The happy prince and his US-born wife laughed as they were given a pair of Australian baby Ugg boots from the country's governor general, watched eucalyptus-munching koalas at the zoo and took a boat ride across Sydney Harbour as they began a lengthy tour of the Pacific.

Meghan, wearing a tight white dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, showed few signs of having a baby bump, but smiled broadly as she stepped back into the limelight.

Shortly after the appearance, Gee's website was down, apparently due to the volume of traffic it was receiving.

The royal couple are on a 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.