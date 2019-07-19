HBO Max to reboot Gossip Girl with new TV series
LOS ANGELES : Gossip Girl, the CW show that became a youth culture phenomenon with its trend-setting fashion and chronicling of the love lives of elite New York teens, is on its way back to television, this time in a new series for upcoming streaming service HBO Max.
HBO Max, owned by WarnerMedia, said on Tuesday that it had ordered a new 10-episode series that will be set eight years after Gossip Girl ended its original run in 2012 and will follow a new generation of private school kids. The new series will explore how much social media and the landscape of New York itself has changed in recent years.
There was no word on casting or whether any of the original stars, including Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Leighton Meester, will return. But the original creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, are going to be executive producers. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now