HBO Max to reboot Gossip Girl with new TV series

LOS ANGELES : Gossip Girl, the CW show that became a youth culture phenomenon with its trend-setting fashion and chronicling of the love lives of elite New York teens, is on its way back to television, this time in a new series for upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

HBO Max, owned by WarnerMedia, said on Tuesday that it had ordered a new 10-episode series that will be set eight years after Gossip Girl ended its original run in 2012 and will follow a new generation of private school kids. The new series will explore how much social media and the landscape of New York itself has changed in recent years.