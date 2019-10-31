HBO orders 10 episodes of Game Of Thrones prequel

The spin-off will take place 300 years prior to Game Of Thrones.

LOS ANGELES : A prequel series to the TV fantasy phenomenon Game Of Thrones, which concluded its run in May has been ordered, WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday, as it set out launch details for its new HBO Max streaming service.

The new show in George R.R. Martin's fictional world of Westeros will take place 300 years prior to Thrones and will be called House Of The Dragon and based on his book Fire & Blood, which tells the story of the murderous, dragon-breeding Targaryen family.

It is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, who will write the 10-episode series and serve as showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik, who directed multiple Thrones episodes.

The news comes hours after reports in the Hollywood press that another separate Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts had been cancelled.

A pilot had been made but HBO, the home of the original fantasy epic, decided not to take the show to a full series, it was reported.

