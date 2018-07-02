How Sesame Street stays on the right path as it approaches 50

Kids these days have so many choices on TV and online, but Sesame Street remains their number one pick for entertainment.

After more than 4,000 episodes, it is one of the longest-running television series of all time.

Sesame Street, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, has gone beyond the entertainment aspect to educate kids on issues such as autism awareness and gender equality.

Mr Ed Wells, senior vice-president and head of international media and education at Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit media and educational organisation behind Sesame Street, told The New Paper that "staying relevant yet true" to its "clear" mission statement - to help kids grow smarter, stronger and kinder - is important.

He added: "We keep that in the centre of everything we do. So we continue to innovate to allow our content to reflect lives of kids... and what they're experiencing."

Wells, 45, was in town last week to join fan favourites Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby in promoting Cookie Monster's new book, The Joy of Cookies: Cookie Monster's Guide to Life.

In the latest season of Sesame Street, there's even an educational and fun segment called Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck, which allows kids to discover where food comes from and teaches them how to make food the healthier way.

Cookie Monster himself now practises discipline by including fruits and vegetables in his cookie diet.

Wells said this is one of Sesame Street's strategies to continually stay current yet enriching at the same time.

He added: "It's educational and all done in a food truck, and as we know, food truck culture is so pervasive everywhere in the world. You get to incorporate the characters in ways that kids can connect to in their everyday lives and I think that's the secret."

AUTISM AWARENESS

Sesame Street made headlines last year when it added Julia, a four-year-old muppet girl with autism, to the cast.

She is also the mascot for Japan's autism awareness initiatives.

Wells said: "We've been overwhelmed by how well she's been received by people in the autistic community as well as general viewers and fans. We're really excited to continue to develop our work with Julia. We're going to invest more and create more content and curriculum that provides support (for) autism awareness efforts around the world.

"We have a rich tradition of introducing muppets around the world to address different social issues, like an HIV-positive muppet from Africa."

Sesame Workshop also recognises the need to be "playing more significantly" in the digital media space, like Facebook and Snapchat, in order to sustain its presence.

He said: "We're focused on creating digital-first content based on our key characters Cookie Monster, Elmo and Abby, where there's one- to three-minute content (that's) easily discoverable, snackable and really engaging so that we're everywhere where our consumers are."