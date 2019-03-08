Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek said in keeping with his "policy of being open", he wanted to be the one to tell fans about his illness.

Alex Trebek, the beloved host of US game show Jeopardy!, announced on Wednesday that he was diagnosed stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The 78-year-old Canadian said in a video shared on the show's Twitter account that he planned to "beat the low survival rates for this illness" and keep working on NBC's long-running syndicated TV show.

He added: "Truth be told, I have to (keep working) - because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years!"

Trebek, who has been hosting Jeopardy! for 35 years, asked fans to keep him in their prayers.