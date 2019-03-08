TV

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has stage 4 pancreatic cancer
Alex Trebek said in keeping with his "policy of being open", he wanted to be the one to tell fans about his illness. PHOTO: AFP
Mar 08, 2019 06:00 am

Alex Trebek, the beloved host of US game show Jeopardy!, announced on Wednesday that he was diagnosed stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The 78-year-old Canadian said in a video shared on the show's Twitter account that he planned to "beat the low survival rates for this illness" and keep working on NBC's long-running syndicated TV show.

He added: "Truth be told, I have to (keep working) - because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years!"

Trebek, who has been hosting Jeopardy! for 35 years, asked fans to keep him in their prayers.

"So help me. Keep the faith, and we'll win. We'll get it done," he said. - AFP

R. Kelly in jail after failing to pay $220,000 in child support
Music

R. Kelly jailed for not paying child support

Related Stories

Quebec radio stations strip Michael Jackson songs from airwaves

Kylie Jenner is world's youngest billionaire

R. Kelly speaks up to deny sex abuse charges

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebrities