Joanne Peh advocates less make-up, more skincare as she ages naturally

Joanne Peh religiously applies sunblock every two hours and shapes her brows.

Less is more for Joanne Peh when it comes to her beauty mantra as a mother in her mid-30s.

Five years ago, she made a decision to keep it simple and wear less make-up, although she admitted it was not easy making that change.

She ditched the smoky-eyed, thick liner look and turned her focus to skincare.

Her best-kept secret? Religiously applying sunblock every two hours and shaping her brows.

But even as the 35-year-old local actress sports a flawless glow most of the time, she struggles with wrinkles, a hollow under-eye area and sagging skin.

Peh, who shares two children aged one and three with China-born actor-husband Qi Yuwu, told The New Paper: "It comes with age and stress, but it's still important to maintain and take care of ourselves."

She was speaking with local media at the launch of German aesthetics and neurotoxin company Merz Aesthetics' Ultherapy, where she was unveiled as its celebrity ambassador.

A non-invasive treatment with minimal to no downtime, it uses micro-focused ultrasound energy to stimulate collagen production deep within the skin, lifting and tightening it, with results that last up to a year or more.

Available only at certified medical clinics, Ultherapy is backed by medical research and is the only Food And Drug Administration-cleared skin-lifting treatment.

"I love how it improves my skin texture.

"I feel that my cheeks are bouncier, my jawline more contoured, and my brows and eyelids more lifted. My overall complexion is also continuing to improve over time. It's also a bonus when people come up to me and say that I look better in person," Peh, who started Ultherapy last November, said with a laugh.

A firm believer in only non-invasive procedures, she added: "I refuse to alter my face or natural features.

"Especially as an actress, I need to have a range of emotions."

Peh's physical beauty belies her inner strength, which came to the fore during a winter holiday in Japan last December- their first overseas trip as a family of four.

What was supposed to be a time of recharging became a challenging one, as she came down with flu, her kids contracted stomach flu and they ended up visiting three hospitals.

Yet, the supermum turned the gruelling ordeal into a positive learning experience, encouraging other parents to view travelling with little ones as a time of bonding that will always be worth it.

Peh said: "We're all in this together. The good memories always outweigh difficult times."

Asked about the future, she said she hopes to continue doing her best in feeling and looking good. A balanced diet, regular exercise and meditation have clearly been working for her.

She said: "I'm not going to try to defy ageing. Instead, I want to age naturally and gracefully."