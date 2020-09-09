Keeping Up With The Kardashians to end after 14 years

In this file photo taken on November 10, 2019 (L-R) Business women/media personality Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian arrive for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

LOS ANGELES – The US reality TV show that shot Kim Kardashian and her family to fame is ending in 2021 after 14 years, the E! network said on Tuesday.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which helped make Kardashian and her siblings Kylie, Kendall, Khloe and Kourtney household names and launched their careers in the fashion and beauty business, will air its last season early next year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family said on social media.

They gave no reasons for the decision, but E! said in a statement that it respected “the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras”.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians made its debut in 2012 and spawned 12 spin-off series. Audiences have declined in recent years to under 1 million from about 4 million at the height of the show’s fame.

“This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” Kardashian said in a posting to her 188 million Instagram followers.