Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome new baby

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a fourth addition to their family. PHOTO: AFP
May 13, 2019 06:00 am

NEW YORK US reality TV star Kim Kardashian West said on Friday that she and her husband, rapper Kanye West, have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

"He's here and he's perfect!" the 38-year-old, who also has her own make-up and fragrance lines, tweeted.

She had announced the couple were expecting in January. The new baby joins three siblings: sister Chicago, who was born last year via surrogate, five-year-old sister North and three-year-old brother Saint.

Ms Kardashian said the newborn was "also Chicago's twin", adding: "I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her".

She has been open about her struggles with pregnancy and decision to use a surrogate, as she had previously suffered from placenta accreta - a serious condition where the placenta becomes too deeply attached to the wall of the uterus. - AFP

