Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome new baby

NEW YORK US reality TV star Kim Kardashian West said on Friday that she and her husband, rapper Kanye West, have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

"He's here and he's perfect!" the 38-year-old, who also has her own make-up and fragrance lines, tweeted.

She had announced the couple were expecting in January. The new baby joins three siblings: sister Chicago, who was born last year via surrogate, five-year-old sister North and three-year-old brother Saint.

Ms Kardashian said the newborn was "also Chicago's twin", adding: "I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her".