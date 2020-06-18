Kim Kardashian to host criminal justice podcast for Spotify
Los Angeles – US reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has reached a deal with Swedish music streaming company Spotify Technology SA to host a podcast related to criminal justice reform, a representative for West said on Wednesday.
The show, to be available exclusively on Spotify, will be connected to her work with The Innocence Project, a nonprofit that fights wrongful convictions.
Best known for developing beauty and fashion products and chronicling her life with her sisters on TV’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, West - who is married to US rapper Kanye West - became interested in criminal justice reform after helping to win the release of two women from prison.
The 39-year-old mother of four is currently studying to become a lawyer through a California apprenticeship programme.
The new podcast will highlight the investigative work of TV producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi. No financial terms were disclosed for the deal, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Spotify, which has over 700,000 podcasts on its platform and reaches nearly 300 million monthly users, has been investing in big names to draw audiences to non-musical content.
In May, it signed a deal for exclusive rights to a popular podcast by comedian Joe Rogan. - REUTERS
