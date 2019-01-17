Kim Kardashian, Kanye West expecting another boy
The latest Kardashian to keep up with is on the way, Kim Kardashian said, confirming rumours that she and US rapper Kanye West are expecting a fourth child via a surrogate.
The US reality TV superstar said on a talk show on Monday that the baby is a boy and is due "some time soon".
She said, sitting alongside sisters Kourtney and Khloe: "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people, but I can't remember who I told."
The new baby joins daughter Chicago, who was born last January via surrogate, daughter North, five, and their first son, three-year-old Saint.
Kardashian has been open about her struggle with pregnancy as she had suffered from placenta accreta - a serious condition where the placenta becomes too deeply attached to the wall of the uterus. - AFP
