Kim Kardashian, Kanye West expecting another boy

The latest Kardashian to keep up with is on the way, Kim Kardashian said, confirming rumours that she and US rapper Kanye West are expecting a fourth child via a surrogate.

The US reality TV superstar said on a talk show on Monday that the baby is a boy and is due "some time soon".

She said, sitting alongside sisters Kourtney and Khloe: "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people, but I can't remember who I told."

The new baby joins daughter Chicago, who was born last January via surrogate, daughter North, five, and their first son, three-year-old Saint.