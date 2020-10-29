Kim Kardashian slammed for insensitive lavish birthday getaway

Kim Kardashian jetted off for her 40th birthday to a private island with family and friends.

LOS ANGELES US reality TV star Kim Kardashian is facing a backlash after chartering a private jet to fly her entourage to a remote tropical island for lavish 40th birthday celebrations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kardashian and her "closest inner circle" spent last week dancing, kayaking and swimming with whales on a private isle where they could "pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time", she tweeted.

The trip took the celebrities, including sisters Khloe and Kourtney and half-sister Kendall Jenner, some 6,400km from Los Angeles to Tahiti on board a Boeing 777, according to E! and TMZ.

Kardashian wrote: "Before Covid, I don't think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment."

But the glamorous festivities - and Kardashian's posts trumpeting them - were immediately condemned as "disgustingly tone deaf" by social media users at a time when the coronavirus has killed more than 227,000 Americans, and California remains under a non-essential travel ban.