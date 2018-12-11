Kim Kardashian woos Chinese market

US reality television star and lifestyle mogul Kim Kardashian has her sights set on the Chinese market with plans to open a pop-up store, state media reported on Friday.

The 38-year-old recently launched her make-up brand KKW Beauty and told China's official news agency about her plans to do business in the world's second largest economy.

Her husband, US rapper Kanye West, briefly lived in China with his mother when he was 10. His mother taught English for a year at the Nanjing University.

With a fraction of the followers on Chinese social media platforms compared to her Instagram fans, she has a long way to go.

"China has the best make-up, and I would love to explore more of it," she said. Having "great interest in Chinese culture", Kardashian said she would like to film part of her reality TV show there.

The mother of three has even set up accounts on Chinese social media sites Weibo and Little Red Book.

But she has just 162,000 followers on the Twitter-like Weibo - a figure dwarfed by her presence on Instagram, where her 121 million fans make her the seventh most-followed account on the platform.