Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker engaged

US drummer Travis Barker and US personality Kourtney Kardashian arrive for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, September 12, 2021.AFP
Oct 19, 2021

LONDON – US reality television star Kourtney Kardashian and US musician Travis Barker are engaged, with the couple sharing pictures of what appears to be a marriage proposal on a beach.

They both uploaded on Instagram photos of themselves amid an arrangement of red roses and white candles by the sea, with Kardashian adding the caption “Forever”.

Her sister Kim Kardashian posted a separate video of the couple kissing, which showed Kardashian sporting a large diamond ring. The video was soundtracked to chart-topper Bruno Mars’ song Marry You.

Barker, a drummer with rock band Blink-182, also shared messages of congratulations for the couple.

Celebrity news website TMZ said the proposal took place at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, went official with their relationship in February. - REUTERS

