Kylie Jenner is world's youngest billionaire

Kylie Jenner on Tuesday was named the youngest self-made billionaire of all time by Forbes magazine, thanks to the booming cosmetics company she founded three years ago.

The 21-year-old half-sister of reality TV stars Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian made it onto the annual Forbes list of billionaires after debuting her Kylie Cosmetics online in 2015 with $29 lip kits containing matching lipstick and lip liner.

Forbes said she was both the world's youngest billionaire and also the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

Last year, Kylie Cosmetics did an estimated US$360 million (S$489m) in sales, and Jenner - who has a one-year-old daughter with US rapper Travis Scott - owns 100 per cent of the company.