Kylie Jenner is world's youngest billionaire
Kylie Jenner on Tuesday was named the youngest self-made billionaire of all time by Forbes magazine, thanks to the booming cosmetics company she founded three years ago.
The 21-year-old half-sister of reality TV stars Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian made it onto the annual Forbes list of billionaires after debuting her Kylie Cosmetics online in 2015 with $29 lip kits containing matching lipstick and lip liner.
Forbes said she was both the world's youngest billionaire and also the youngest self-made billionaire ever.
Last year, Kylie Cosmetics did an estimated US$360 million (S$489m) in sales, and Jenner - who has a one-year-old daughter with US rapper Travis Scott - owns 100 per cent of the company.
She also makes money from endorsements and appearances on the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and was ranked number 2,057 on the Forbes 2019 list. - REUTERS
