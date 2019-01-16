Kylie Jenner's Instagram record battered by an egg

Kylie Jenner posted a video of her trying to fry an egg on hot concrete in response.

US reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has had her world record for the most-liked image on Instagram swiped - by a photo of an ordinary brown egg.

Her birth announcement of daughter Stormi Webster on Feb 6 last year was the most popular post on the platform with 18.3 million likes, but the egg photo, posted on Jan 5, has already amassed 39.6 million.

"Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million). We got this," urged the account, named "world-record-egg".

In response, Jenner, 21, - the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan - posted a video of her attempting to fry an egg on hot concrete.

"Take that little egg," read the caption.

The identity of the individual behind the new record remains a mystery.

"I thought it would be an interesting experiment to try and beat the record with something as basic as possible," said the person behind the account.