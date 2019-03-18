Lilly Singh lands late-night talk show on NBC

Television channel NBC has tapped YouTube star Lilly Singh to helm a late-night talk show, making her the first woman to host on a US broadcast network in more than three decades.

The evening talk shows have been a mainstay of US television for more than half a century - but their hosts are generally white men.

Singh, 30, will take over the last of NBC's three slots hosted by Carson Daly.

A Canadian born to Indian parents, Singh gained fame for her YouTube channel Superwoman, launched in 2010, which today boasts 14.5 million subscribers and nearly three billion total views.

She announced her new gig as host of A Little Late With Lilly Singh as a guest on NBC's The Tonight Show, the network's most-watched late-night programme hosted by Jimmy Fallon.