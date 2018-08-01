Lindsay Lohan to make US TV comeback in MTV reality series

Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, is returning to US television in a reality series.

MTV said on Monday that Lohan Beach Club will follow the US actress as she works to expand a recently launched nightclub and restaurant business in Greece.

The TV network said the show, expected to air next year, will see Lohan, 32, lead a team of "brand ambassadors" who will help promote her business "while striving to rise above the temptations the Mykonos nightlife scene has to offer".

Lohan went to rehab six times between 2007 and 2013, and she was in and out of jail and court repeatedly for offences ranging from theft to drunken driving and drug possession.

Her last movie was the 2013 low-budget thriller The Canyons, after which she moved to London and later Dubai. Her biggest acting job since then is British dark comedy TV series Sick Note, in which she plays a supporting role in the second season that began airing last week.