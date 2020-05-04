Local actor Erwin Dawson turns food delivery rider during Covid-19

Local actor Erwin Shah Dawson is more at home in front of the camera, having starred in TV shows in Singapore and Malaysia.

But for the past month, he has been pedalling around as a Foodpanda delivery rider.

The 31-year-old is not embarrassed by his less-than-glamorous job switch.

He told The New Paper over the phone: "I live by this quote: What other people think of you is none of your business."

So far, Dawson said he has not received any negative reactions from those who recognised him.

He added: "The first time people saw me, they would ask for a picture, and some would ask why I am doing this.

" I tell them that I want to be more productive since there's no work right now and maybe for the next few months."

Dawson has been based in Kuala Lumpur, where he has been pursuing an acting career, for the past five years.

As he was filming a drama in Singapore during the Covid-19 outbreak, he stayed on here with his family when Malaysia went into lockdown and all productions were halted.

His brothers and sister-in-law are also food delivery riders with Foodpanda while his father works at GrabFood.

Dawson decided on cycling instead of driving to maintain a healthy lifestyle, especially since gyms are closed, and he carries out the deliveries on his dad's bicycle.

Typically, he works for three hours around lunch time and three hours at dinner time daily, making 10 to 15 trips and covering a total distance of about 20km a day.

However, he has had to cut down on his workload during Ramadan as a health precaution since he would not be able to hydrate himself while cycling under the sun.

Now he works only in the late afternoon and between 8 and 9pm after breaking fast.

Dawson, who previously observed Ramadan in Malaysia, is also taking this opportunity to spend more time with his family in Singapore.

With two drama shoots awaiting him across the Causeway, he hopes to be able to return to Malaysia once Covid-19-related restrictions are eased.