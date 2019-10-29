Local TV host-actress Belinda Lee ties the knot

TV host-actress Belinda Lee married American architect David Moore on Oct 27.

“I have found true love, given from above,” said the 42-year-old local personality, who wore an off-shoulder silk crepe Romona Keveza gown for the occasion, via a press release sent by her management.

The couple held an intimate solemnisation and dinner for close friends and family at a Peranakan restaurant.

A pastor, who is a personal friend of the couple’s, conducted the solemnisation.

The ceremony was held in a bower of natural twigs and greenery, while dinner took place in the Peranakan restaurant which was adorned with brilliant cymbidium orchids of canary yellow, pink and green.

Both the bride and groom’s families were present, with Mr Moore’s family flying in from California for the joyful occasion.

“All the waiting for my soulmate was worth it,” said Lee. “It is never too late to discover love.”

