Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau teases more Star Wars surprises

Pedro Pascal stars as the titular bounty hunter in The Mandalorian. PHOTO: FRANCOIS DUHAMEL/ LUCASFILM
Nov 18, 2019 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and cast members debuted the Star Wars series last Wednesday at a red carpet event for fans and promised more surprises following the reveal of an unexpected new character in the first episode.

The Mandalorian, which runs on the new Disney+ streaming service, is the first live-action series set in the galaxy far, far away that was first seen on screen in the 1977 movie Star Wars.

It stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter sent on a sensitive mission. The first season will run for eight episodes.

US actor-director Favreau said: "There are lots of surprises in the show. Part of what is fun about doing eight episodes is that each one could have a surprise and twist."

The first episode, released on Tuesday, ended with the Mandalorian finding a character that looks like a baby version of Jedi Master Yoda from the Star Wars films, sparking debate among fans. - REUTERS

Olivia Colman assumes throne in The Crown's third season

