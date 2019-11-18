Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau teases more Star Wars surprises

LOS ANGELES The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and cast members debuted the Star Wars series last Wednesday at a red carpet event for fans and promised more surprises following the reveal of an unexpected new character in the first episode.

The Mandalorian, which runs on the new Disney+ streaming service, is the first live-action series set in the galaxy far, far away that was first seen on screen in the 1977 movie Star Wars.

It stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter sent on a sensitive mission. The first season will run for eight episodes.

US actor-director Favreau said: "There are lots of surprises in the show. Part of what is fun about doing eight episodes is that each one could have a surprise and twist."