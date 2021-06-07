Meghan, Harry name daughter after Queen Elizabeth, Diana

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo.

LOS ANGELES – Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to her second child, a girl, whom she and husband Prince Harry have named after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana.

Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, with Harry in attendance.

The couple’s first child, Archie, was born in 2019.

The choice of name pays tribute to the queen after a difficult year for the couple, and the wider royal family.

Lilibet is a family nickname for the 95-year-old British monarch.

Buckingham Palace said the queen, Harry’s father Prince Charles and his brother and wife, Prince William and Kate, were delighted with the news. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined them in sending his congratulations.

William and Kate said via their official Twitter account: “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

Meghan and Harry announced the birth with a statement.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” they said.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Harry and Meghan said Lilibet’s middle name was chosen to honour her grandmother, Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Both mother and baby – who is eighth in line to the throne - were doing well and were back at home, their press secretary said.

The nature of the announcement, almost two days after the birth, reflects the new life the couple have chosen in the US.

When William’s wife Kate gave birth to her three children in recent years, she emerged each time alongside her husband from a London hospital just a few hours later to be photographed by the world’s media that had camped out in the street.

Harry and Meghan said they would be taking parental leave from their charity Archewell and have asked people who want to send gifts to support or learn about charities doing work for women and girls, the Archewell website said.