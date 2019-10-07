New Face alumna Jasmine Sim has breakout year with Kin, Star Awards

After Julie Tan and Jayley Woo, Jasmine Sim is the latest The New Paper New Face alumna to become a rising TV star.

The actress-model, first runner-up in New Face 2014, ventured into acting three years ago when she made her TV debut on Channel 8 drama Dream Coder.

Sim, 26, won the Best Newcomer award at the Star Awards in April this year for her performance in Channel 8 drama Doppelganger and was the cover girl of Nuyou and Her World magazines in July. She says there is "definitely pressure" as one of the leads in the Channel 5 long-form drama Kin, her first English series, which is currently airing every weekday at 8.30pm.

She told The New Paper: "Winning the award was definitely a pat on the back - I felt thankful and encouraged."

In Kin, the AHA artiste plays Ella, who goes from riches to rags after it was revealed she was swopped at birth. Ella eventually comes to terms with her fate and Sim sees parallels in their evolution.

"I came on set feeling inexperienced and intimidated as there were a lot veteran actors on the show," she said.

"But after getting to know them better, I don't feel as pressured. The pressure now comes from thinking of how to develop my character."

In the first two years of her career, Sim was unsure of herself.But she remembered one of the biggest takeaways from her New Face days.

She thought she messed up a catwalk during the finale but ended up in second place.

"Since then, I've always reminded myself to just do my best and not to mull over the results." - ELAINE LEE