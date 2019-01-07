No politics at this year’s Golden Globes

Hit music romance A Star Is Born is the front runner going into the 76th Golden Globe Awards, the first Hollywood awards gala of the year - and usually the sassiest of them all.

It airs live on Blue Ant Entertainment (StarHub TV Ch 509) today at 8am, with a repeat telecast at 10.45pm. Actress Sandra Oh and actor-comedian Andy Samberg will be hosting.

This year, the boozy dinner in Beverly Hills, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is expected to leave politics behind.

"Everyone is depressed and maybe that's as good a reason as any that everyone could use a little time to laugh and celebrate," Samberg told The Hollywood Reporter.

Oh said she is "not interested at all" in talking about US President Donald Trump.

Last year's Golden Globes were marked by celebrities turning out en masse in black in solidarity with the #MeToo sexual harassment scandal.

"After Trump's election and #MeToo, people felt like they had to speak up," said Mr Tim Gray, awards editor at Hollywood publication Variety.

"This year it's, 'let's celebrate the work.'"