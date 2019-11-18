Olivia Colman assumes throne in The Crown's third season

(From left) Tobias Menzies, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter at the premiere of The Crown Season 3.

LONDON Television fans welcomed a new queen last week as Olivia Colman and other stars of award-winning royal drama The Crown turned out for the world premiere of the Netflix show's third season.

The English actress, who won an Oscar earlier this year for The Favourite, portrays Queen Elizabeth in a retelling of the life of Britain's reigning monarch. Colman replaces Claire Foy, who played the younger version of Elizabeth.

The show's third season, which premiered yesterday, picks up the story in the mid-1960s going through to 1977, as heir to the throne Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) comes of age and Britain goes through a pop culture revolution led by The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. The series is based on known facts and imagined private conversations.

Helena Bonham Carter, who takes on Elizabeth's younger sister Princess Margaret, said she was a joy to play. "The hardest thing about playing Margaret or anybody of the family is that ultimately so many people feel they know her. And everyone has an opinion," she addded.

Asked if he thought the royal family watched the show, Tobias Menzies - who plays the queen's husband, Prince Philip, in middle age, replacing Matt Smith - said he doubted it.