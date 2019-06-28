Pamela Anderson calls footballer ex a ‘monster’
MARSEILLE - Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has broken up with France World Cup-winning defender Adil Rami, calling him a "monster" who "scammed" her.
The US actress' two-year romance with the Marseille football player 18 years her junior has been closely followed in France, especially when Rami became a cult hero of the 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia despite not playing a single minute.
But the couple's romance appears to have ended abruptly, with Anderson, 51, accusing Rami of cheating on her.
"The last (more than) two years of my life have been a big lie," she said on Instagram.
"I was scammed, led to believe... we were in 'big love'? I'm devastated to find out in the last few days that he was living a double life."
She said Rami "used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. But this is worse. He lied to all... He is the monster." - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now