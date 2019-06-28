Pamela Anderson calls footballer ex a ‘monster’

(From left) French footballer Adil Rami and US actress Pamela Anderson dated for over two years.

MARSEILLE - Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has broken up with France World Cup-winning defender Adil Rami, calling him a "monster" who "scammed" her.

The US actress' two-year romance with the Marseille football player 18 years her junior has been closely followed in France, especially when Rami became a cult hero of the 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia despite not playing a single minute.

But the couple's romance appears to have ended abruptly, with Anderson, 51, accusing Rami of cheating on her.

"The last (more than) two years of my life have been a big lie," she said on Instagram.

"I was scammed, led to believe... we were in 'big love'? I'm devastated to find out in the last few days that he was living a double life."