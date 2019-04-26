Pamela Anderson walks out as Notre-Dame gets funds meant for kids
MARSEILLE US actress Pamela Anderson stormed out of a football fundraiser in the French city of Marseille after 100,000 euros (S$152,000) was earmarked for the fire-ravaged Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris rather than for local children.
Tuesday night's gala, organised by Olympique Marseille football club, was meant as a fundraiser for children in need in the port city.
Anderson blasted the decision to give the sum to the cathedralon Wednesday.
"Surely the children suffering in Marseille could have used the 100,000 euros more than the church that has already received over a billion in donations by billionaires," she tweeted.
Olympique Marseille said the total amount raised was 439,760 euros. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now