Pamela Anderson weds for a fifth time to Hollywood mogul

In this file photo taken on January 24, 2019, actress Pamela Anderson poses during a photocall upon arriving to attend the "Diner de la Mode" (Fashion Dinner) fundraiser dinner to benefit French anti-AIDS association Sidaction, at the Pavillon d'Armenonville in Paris.

Los Angeles – Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has tied the knot for a fifth time, to hairdresser-turned-Hollywood mogul Jon Peters.

The actress and animal rights activist wed the producer on Monday, more than three decades after the pair first dated.

“They were married in a private ceremony in Malibu. They love each other very much,” a source said.

Penning a lovestruck statement in the form of a poem after the nuptials, Anderson dubbed Peters “the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood”.

“No one compares – I love him deeply like family,” she wrote to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Canadian-born Anderson, 52, has previously been married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock. She twice wed professional poker player Rick Salomon.

More recently, she dated French soccer star Adil Rami, with whom she lived in France.

Peters, 74, rose to Hollywood prominence after a high-profile romance with Barbra Streisand, going on to produce her 1976 version of A Star Is Born.

He subsequently oversaw the Tim Burton Batman films and brought another DC comic books icon back to the screen in 2006’s Superman Returns. He was co-chairman of Columbia Pictures for a stint in the 1990s.

Peters told THR: “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but – for 35 years – I’ve only wanted Pamela.”

He reportedly first met Anderson at the Playboy Mansion in the 1980s, and proposed to her shortly after.

The wedding is also Peters’ fifth time at the altar, with his most recent marriage ending in 2004.