Petition urges 'fat-shaming' Netflix series to be scrapped

Insatiable, a new series on streaming service Netflix, has been accused of mocking overweight people, and a petition demanding its withdrawal had garnered more than 125,000 signatures by Tuesday.

The series, which stars US actresses Alyssa Milano and Debby Ryan and will be on Netflix from Aug 10, features an overweight teenager who is ridiculed by her classmates.

After losing weight, she seeks revenge.

The petition states that the series encourages young women to value "their worth on their bodies" and "perpetuates not only the toxicity of diet culture, but the objectification of women's bodies".

SATIRE

But Ryan, 25, defended it on her Instagram account.