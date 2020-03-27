Post-production of The Walking Dead finale delayed by outbreak
LOS ANGELES: When will this apocalypse finally be over?
That is the question being asked by the fans of The Walking Dead, after producers revealed they had not been able to finish making the popular zombie show's Season 10 finale due to the coronavirus.
"Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5," network AMC tweeted.
"The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year."
With no firm date set, fans of The Walking Dead - based on a comic book about a post-apocalyptic zombie-ridden vision of the US - were left ragingbut also noting the irony."It's turning into a documentary looking at the current state of the planet," tweeted one fan. - AFP
