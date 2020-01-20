Prince Harry and wife to lose royal titles, state funding

Prince Harry and wife Meghan will no longer use "His and Her Royal Highness", Buckingham Palace said.

LONDON Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy and will pay their own way in life, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

They will also no longer use their Royal Highness titles.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement, referring to the couple's baby son.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

Prince Harry will remain a prince, and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But they will not take part in any future ceremonial events or royal tours.