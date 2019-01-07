R. Kelly docuseries sheds new light on sex misconduct

R. Kelly has been accused of having sex with minors.

A six-hour documentary series has brought US R&B star R. Kelly back into the spotlight, revisiting accusations of criminal misconduct, including having sex with several minors.

The Lifetime cable network show that premiered last Thursday shed new light on charges against the 51-year-old artist.

He was charged in 2002 with filming sex acts between him and a 14-year-old girl, but was ultimately acquitted in 2008.

The team behind Surviving R. Kelly held dozens of interviews.

Back-up singers detailed sexual relations between Kelly and three girls under the age of 16, including 15-year-old singer Aaliyah, who died in 2001 in a plane crash.