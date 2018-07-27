Republican quits after Cohen got him to bare butt, shout racial slurs

A US state lawmaker is resigning after an appearance on British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen's TV show Who is America? during which he exposed himself and shouted racial slurs.

Mr Jason Spencer, a Republican member of the Georgia House of Representatives, had been under pressure from his party to step down.

Mr Spencer, 43, said on Wednesday he planned to resign on July 31. He had already lost a primary in May, but he could have remained in office until November.

He was one of several Republicans tricked by Cohen.

In the episode with Mr Spencer, Cohen pretends to be an Israeli anti-terrorism expert, Colonel Erran Morad, offering self-defence training.

Mr Spencer is also persuaded to expose his buttocks and chase Cohen while yelling "USA" and racial slurs.