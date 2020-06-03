Review: Briarpatch

BRIARPATCH

RATING: 3.5/5

Premieres June 10, 10.30pm, on FoxCrime (StarHub TV Ch 503/Singtel TV Ch 313)

While Rosario Dawson's film career has seen better days, at least her TV work is on the up.

After kicking around in supporting roles in Netflix's Marvel shows and Jane The Virgin, she finally has her own star vehicle in Briarpatch - and it's quite the ride.

The pulpy crime series centres on hard-nosed political investigator Allegra Dill (Dawson), who returns to her Texas hometown to unravel the mystery surrounding her police detective sister's murder while fighting off a gallery of crooks.

With her supermodel hair and perfectly-tailored power suits, Dawson's Allegra is one sexy, intelligent and mesmerising draw, someone harbouring secrets, wounds and a dark history hinted at in the pilot and sure to play out over the rest of the series.

While it's no Twin Peaks, the creepy, noir-ish world of Briarpatch - populated with colourful characters and an exotic zoo animal or two, plus random touches of surrealism - is worth sticking around for. - JEANMARIE TAN