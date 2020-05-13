Review: Hollywood

Ryan Murphy has been called the most powerful man in modern television, and continues to hold on to the title with his new Netflix miniseries.

Whether you approve of how far he pushes the envelope or takes creative liberties when it comes to blurring fact and fiction, the showrunner's offerings are almost always entertaining, addictive and sexy guilty pleasures boasting glossy production values and crackling dialogue.

From Nip/Tuck and Glee to American Horror Story and American Crime Story, you cannot help but be sucked into the worlds he creates.

Murphy has also been credited for his inclusive storytelling, where marginalised characters get to shine in the spotlight.

That has never been taken to such a literal extent as in Hollywood, which presents an alternate post-World War II Tinseltown, a retro fairy tale where dreams can be fulfilled, no matter your race, gender or sexual orientation.

We follow a group of aspiring actors, film-makers and studio executives who come together to make a ground-breaking film featuring a black lead actress (Laura Harrier) and black screenwriter (Jeremy Pope), as they navigate the power dynamics, sordid situations and dark side of the business.

As usual, Murphy has put together a dazzling ensemble cast, where even minor players leave indelible impressions.

There is a cute running gag involving Murphy regular Darren Criss - about how he passes for white even though he is half-Filipino - and the only fully Asian face, Michelle Krusiec, is outstanding as a downtrodden Chinese-American actress.

But the biggest scene-stealer is Jim Parsons as Rock Hudson's cut-throat, campy and sleazy talent agent.

You would not imagine Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory could transform into such a nasty piece of work - and a vile, lewd hoot at that.

And how is it that Henry Cavill doppelganger David Corenswet has been overlooked by real-life Hollywood?

He plays the show's protagonist Jack Castello, a matinee idol-handsome aspiring actor who turns tricks early on to make ends meet, but improves his craft over time after struggles and rejections.

In a way, we are witnessing the man's big break, both on and off screen.

Rated: R21

SCORE: 4/5